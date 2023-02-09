The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia must up tank production due to Ukraine's 'begging' - Medvedev

The comment comes as Ukraine's President met with European leaders about further support.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 15:51

Updated: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 15:54
(R-L) Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, who was nominated as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, walk before a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Russia May 8, 2018. (photo credit: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS)
(R-L) Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, who was nominated as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, walk before a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Russia May 8, 2018.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS)

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said during a visit to a tank factory in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday that Moscow would increase production of tanks in response to Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

"As we know, our adversary (Ukraine) has been begging abroad for planes, missiles, tanks. How should we respond? It is clear that in this case, it is natural for us to increase production of various armaments including modern tanks," Medvedev said in video footage of his visit posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been visiting various European countries this week in a bid to secure fighter jets and long-range weapons he says are needed to defend his country against invading Russian forces.

Medvedev, who was perceived as a relative liberal during his presidency from 2008 to 2012, has since positioned himself as one of the most hawkish advocates of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, often casting the conflict in apocalyptic terms in his regular Telegram posts.



