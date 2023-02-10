Ukraine's Zelensky took part in meeting on Olympics, Lithuania says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in an online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss demands that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympics, a Lithuanian sports ministry spokesman said on Friday.

He said that Zelensky's message to participants was that principles of neutrality cannot apply to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Czech Olympic Committee rejects the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to international competitions as long as Russia's war against Ukraine continues, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Friday.

However, the Czech Republic does not plan to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympic Games if athletes from the two countries were allowed to participate, Lipavsky told CTK news agency.