The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iranian-French academic Adelkhah awaits decision when she can return to France, lawyer says

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 09:40

The release of Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah is final, though it is still unclear how much longer she will have to stay in Iran before returning to France, her lawyer said on Saturday.

In announcing Adelkhah’s release on Friday, the French foreign ministry, called that Adelkhah's freedoms be restored, "including returning to France if she wishes.”

“She was freed last night and is now at her home,” Hojjat Kermani told Reuters.

“Legally, her file is considered completed, and legally there should be no problem to leave the country, but this issue has to be reviewed. So ... it is not clear how long it will take,” said Kermani.

Adelkhah has been in prison since her arrest in 2019 during a visit to Iran. She is one of seven French nationals detained in Iran, a factor that has worsened relations between Paris and Tehran in recent months.

Iranian authorities sentenced Adelkhah in 2020 to five years in prison on national security charges. They moved her to house arrest later but in January she returned to jail.

Adelkhah has denied the charges. France has called them "politically motivated" and repeatedly called for the release of the researcher affiliated with Paris’ prestigious Sciences Po university.

In recent years, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.

Kermani said he spoke to Adelkhah following her release Friday night. “She is well. She was happy just like any prisoner would be when released from jail and her sentence ends,” he said.

Operation Olive Branch: Nine-year-old rescued by Israeli delegation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 11:39 PM
US adds six Chinese entities to trade blacklist after balloon incident
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 11:28 PM
US to add Chinese entities tied to balloon program to export blacklist
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 09:30 PM
Three people rescued from Syria rubble 110 hours after earthquake
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 08:34 PM
One killed, one injured in shooting in Jatt near Baka al-Gharbiya
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2023 08:03 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: We still have to work to get arms we need
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 07:41 PM
Paris man fires shots from balcony, police cordon off area
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 07:37 PM
Turkey hit by Magnitude 5 earthquake days after 2 quakes kill 20,000
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 07:25 PM
Threats against three senior journalists, Police investigates
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2023 07:21 PM
Slovakia can start talks on sending MIG-29 jets to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 07:19 PM
UN envoy condemns terror attack, calls Ramot a settlement
By Walla!
02/10/2023 06:39 PM
US Justice Dept removes one classified document from Pence's home
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 06:30 PM
Syrian govt approves humanitarian aid delivery across frontlines
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 04:57 PM
Spain detects atypical BSE in cow, WOAH says
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 04:02 PM
Israel to send Turkey 60 tons of humanitarian aid, medicine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 03:58 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by