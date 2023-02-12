The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China sends 53 tons of tents to Turkey to aid earthquake relief-CCTV

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 10:59

Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 11:00

China shipped 53 tonnes of tents to aid earthquake-hit Turkey on Sunday, with more emergency aid planned in the near future, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The tents departed Shanghai and are scheduled to arrive in Istanbul later on Sunday, CCTV said. Shipped on large cargo planes, according to video from CCTV, the tents would help aid in relief operations as rescues continue after earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria and caused nearly 26,000 deaths.

The first batch of supplies from China's government, 40,000 blankets, arrived in Istanbul on Saturday, according to CCTV. The country is planning to send medical equipment, including electrocardiogram machines, ultrasound diagnostic instrument, and medical vehicles and hospital beds in the near future, CCTV said.

A rescue team of 82 members dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, CCTV reported.

Police arrest man who allegedly abused pregnant wife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 11:09 AM
Hackers attack Technion servers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 10:44 AM
Wagner founder Prigozhin says Russian forces take Krasna Hora
By REUTERS
02/12/2023 10:07 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 6 overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 09:01 AM
Israel Police find weapons hidden in Jerusalem home, arrest suspect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 08:16 AM
Israeli security forces finish sealing home of Jerusalem terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 07:14 AM
Woman in her 50s found dead with signs of violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 06:58 AM
Iran's Raisi to visit China Tuesday to Thursday, China says
By REUTERS
02/12/2023 06:56 AM
Reports indicate Ukraine city of Kharkiv hit by Russian missiles
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 11:52 PM
Russia reports pressure glitch on cargo ship docked at ISS
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 11:05 PM
IDF to seal apartment of City of David terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 10:20 PM
Italian aid destined for government-held Syria lands in Beirut
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 08:55 PM
IDF intercepts rocket from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 07:03 PM
8-year-old child who was injured in Friday attack passed away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 06:30 PM
Break the Wave: 5 arrested overnight in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 06:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by