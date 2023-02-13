The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US calls on Syria and all parties to allow aid in to benefit those in need

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 00:59

The US government on Sunday called on Syria and all parties to immediately grant humanitarian access to all those in need across the country after Monday's earthquake and major aftershocks that have killed at least 33,000 people.

"All humanitarian assistance must be permitted to move through all border crossings, and distribution of aid must be permitted to all affected areas without delay," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.

Washington called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to grant immediate access to humanitarian assistance to all those in need, without exception, and urged him to follow through on a blanket authorization for humanitarian assistance deliveries.

Father of Bnei Brak terrorist sentenced to 14 months in prison - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 10:10 PM
IDF rescue team to return from Turkey, concluding Operation Olive Branch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 06:01 PM
US officials believe flying objects over Alaska and Canada were balloons
By REUTERS
02/12/2023 04:42 PM
Israel Police detain man for trying to shoot, run over cats
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/12/2023 03:07 PM
Israel Police arrest man amid security warning near Kafr Yasif
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 01:19 PM
Belgium charges another EU lawmaker with corruption
By REUTERS
02/12/2023 12:06 PM
Earthquake impact on Turkey's GDP unlikely to be as much as in 1999
By REUTERS
02/12/2023 11:27 AM
Police arrest man who allegedly abused pregnant wife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 11:09 AM
China sends 53 tons of tents to Turkey to aid earthquake relief-CCTV
By REUTERS
02/12/2023 10:59 AM
Wagner founder Prigozhin says Russian forces take Krasna Hora
By REUTERS
02/12/2023 10:07 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 6 overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 09:01 AM
Israel Police find weapons hidden in Jerusalem home, arrest suspect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 08:16 AM
Israeli security forces finish sealing home of Jerusalem terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 07:14 AM
Woman in her 50s found dead with signs of violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2023 06:58 AM
Iran's Raisi to visit China Tuesday to Thursday, China says
By REUTERS
02/12/2023 06:56 AM
