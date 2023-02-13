The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Tunisian police arrest Noureddine Bhiri, a prominent opponent of president Saied

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 23:36

Tunisian police on Monday arrested Noureddine Bhiri, the senior official in the main opposition party and a fierce critic of President Kais Saied, a lawyer said.

"The police stormed Noureddine Bhiri's house, assaulted his wife, and arrested him,," his lawyer, Samir Dilou, told Reuters without giving any further details.

During the last two days, police have carried out a wave of arrests that included prominent politicians and a powerful businessman, for being suspected of plotting against state security.

Syria's Assad agrees to more UN aid access from Turkey
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 10:45 PM
US 'prepared' to provide aid to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 08:33 PM
German foreign minister: Finland, Sweden NATO bids must be ratified
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 06:29 PM
Stabbing attack outside Shuafat in east Jerusalem - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 06:29 PM
Netanyahu denied request to deal with Herzog's judicial reform proposal
By ELIAV BREUER
02/13/2023 05:42 PM
ZAKA rescue mission returns to Israel from Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 05:14 PM
Teenager rescued from rubble in Turkey 182 hours after quake
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 04:32 PM
Likud ministers Miri Regev, Eli Cohen resign from Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 04:32 PM
US denies flying balloons over China -White House's Kirby
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 03:00 PM
Lebanon sends back Israeli who crossed border in January
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 02:43 PM
IDF sting thwarts attempt at smuggling NIS 2.3m. worth of drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 02:24 PM
Lapid at judicial reform protest: 'They hear us and they're scared'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 01:30 PM
IDF forces arrest terrorists who killed soldier last year
By Walla!
02/13/2023 06:35 AM
Sirens activated in Ruchama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 04:40 AM
Sirens activated in Sderot, Ivim and Nir Am
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 04:15 AM
