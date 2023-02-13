The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Israel not surprised by US opposition to settlement move -Israeli official

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 23:59

Israel was not surprised by US opposition to its decision to retroactively authorize nine Jewish settler outposts in the occupied West Bank, a senior Israeli official said on Monday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said such unilateral moves exacerbate tensions and undermine peace prospects.

The senior Israeli official, who declined to be identified, said Israel and the United States have disagreed on this issue for decades.

"These disagreements did not hurt and will not hurt the strong alliance between Israel and the United States," the official said.

Object shot down over Lake Huron not yet located -Canadian official
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 12:48 AM
No, not aliens - US rules out extraterrestrials in object shootdowns
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 12:17 AM
Tunisian police arrest Noureddine Bhiri, a prominent opponent of Saied
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 11:36 PM
Syria's Assad agrees to more UN aid access from Turkey
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 10:45 PM
US 'prepared' to provide aid to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 08:33 PM
German foreign minister: Finland, Sweden NATO bids must be ratified
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 06:29 PM
Stabbing attack outside Shuafat in east Jerusalem - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 06:29 PM
Netanyahu denied request to deal with Herzog's judicial reform proposal
By ELIAV BREUER
02/13/2023 05:42 PM
ZAKA rescue mission returns to Israel from Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 05:14 PM
Teenager rescued from rubble in Turkey 182 hours after quake
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 04:32 PM
Likud ministers Miri Regev, Eli Cohen resign from Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 04:32 PM
US denies flying balloons over China -White House's Kirby
By REUTERS
02/13/2023 03:00 PM
Lebanon sends back Israeli who crossed border in January
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 02:43 PM
IDF sting thwarts attempt at smuggling NIS 2.3m. worth of drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 02:24 PM
Lapid at judicial reform protest: 'They hear us and they're scared'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2023 01:30 PM
