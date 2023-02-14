Knesset subcommittee extends Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline confidentiality

A subcommittee of the Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee decided on Tuesday to extend the confidentiality period of the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company (EAPC) for one year rather than five years, per the request from the Finance Ministry.

This comes amid widespread opposition to EAPC's continued confidentiality; several organizations including the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, the Movement for the Quality of Government, the Eilat Municipality and the Ashkelon Municipality have been requesting that the EAPC's information be made public.