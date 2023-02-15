NATO will bolster protection of vital undersea infrastructure

NATO will coordinate improvements in protection of critical under-sea infrastructure, its Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday after a meeting with NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Stoltenberg referred to the sabotage of the North Stream pipelines in September 2022 to explain the decision. "(It) has reminded us all of the vulnerabilities we face," he said.

"Ministers tasked the NATO military authorities to provide advice on what more we should do, including to better coordination and cooperation with the private sector," he added.