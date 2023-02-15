The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

At least 33 migrants dead in Panama after bus crash

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 15:36

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 15:39

At least 33 have died in Panama after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants fell of a cliff early on Wednesday, an official from the country's migration authorities have said.

The bus, carrying migrants who had traveled through the Darien gap, was heading towards a shelter located in the Western costal province of Chiriqui which borders Costa Rica.

Panama's Deputy Director of Migration, Maria Isabel Saravia confirmed to the press that at least 33 of the passengers on the bus died in the accident, without detailing the nationalities of the victims.

"The Government of Panama is providing medical attention to the injured," President Laurentino Cortizo said on Twitter.

Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 03:06 PM
UK and European powers send Ukraine military aid through global fund
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 02:44 PM
NATO will bolster protection of vital undersea infrastructure
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 02:15 PM
Car crash kills one, injures three near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2023 02:13 PM
Mass brawl erupts in Beersheba hospital, six arrested
By Walla!
02/15/2023 02:00 PM
Shipwreck off of Libyan coast leaves 73 presumed dead
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 01:48 PM
Ukraine claims to have repelled Russian assaults in Luhansk region
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 11:48 AM
Jordan's FM visits Damascus for first time since Syrian conflict started
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 11:09 AM
UK teens charged with murder of transgender girl
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 10:34 AM
Woman rescued 222 hours after Turkey earthquake
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 10:15 AM
Russia plans to retake surrendered Kharkiv settlements
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 09:57 AM
Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off New Zealand coast
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 09:22 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 20 terror suspects arrested in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2023 08:58 AM
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good time' to find new Twitter head
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 07:29 AM
Russian parliament to hold extraordinary meeting on Feb 22 - report
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 07:28 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by