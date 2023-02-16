The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
German opera house fires director who smeared dog poo in critic's face

Marco Goecke confronted Wirbke Huester, a dance critic, in the theater's crowded foyer before wiping the contents of a bag of feces in her face.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 16:32

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 16:40
Ballerina (Illustrative) (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE / REUTERS)
Ballerina (Illustrative)
(photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE / REUTERS)

The German opera house whose ballet director smeared dog excrement on the face of a critic prompting a police investigation has parted ways with the man with immediate effect.

"Marco Goecke's irresponsible actions have deeply unsettled the audience, irritated the public, violated all the principles of the house and massively damaged the reputation of the Hanover State Opera," the theater said in a statement.

THE BAVARIAN Junior Ballet Munich perform Maria Barrios’ creation 'Eyeblink.' (credit: ZENNA)THE BAVARIAN Junior Ballet Munich perform Maria Barrios’ creation 'Eyeblink.' (credit: ZENNA)

Goecke, who was the opera house's chief choreographer, admitted as much to management, the statement said, adding that both sides had mutually agreed to end the director's contract. Hanover State Opera had already suspended Goecke after he attacked Wiebke Huester, a dance critic for the FAZ newspaper, who was attending the Saturday night premiere of the ballet "Glaube – Liebe – Hoffnung" (Faith - Love - Hope).

Goecke is under criminal investigation

During the interval, Goecke confronted Huester in the theater's crowded foyer before wiping the contents of a bag of feces in her face, German media reported.

Goecke is under criminal investigation for suspected bodily harm and verbal abuse, a spokesperson for Hanover police said.

The Hanover State Opera said in its statement it distinguished between Goecke the employee and Goecke the choreographer, adding that reruns of his ballets would still feature on its program in future.



