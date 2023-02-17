The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Send your tanks now, Scholz tells allies

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2023 15:23

Allies who can deliver battle tanks to Ukraine should now do so, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, adding that Germany would facilitate this decision by providing logistics and stock replenishment and by training Ukrainian soldiers.

"For me, that is an example of the kind of leadership people can expect from Germany," Scholz said at the Munich Security Conference according to a transcript of his speech.

Amid mounting international pressure last month, the German government announced the planned delivery of modern Leopard 2 tanks from army stocks to help Ukraine fend off invading Russian troops.

It is still waiting on some European partners to follow up with their own pledges, despite being originally the country accused of being a laggard over concerns of potentially escalating the conflict.

Germany is Ukraine's biggest military supporter in continental Europe, Scholz said at the annual gathering in Munich of top politicians, diplomats, military officers and defence industry chiefs.

The country will continue to maintain a balance between support for Kyiv and avoiding escalation, he said.

FBI's New York computer network hacked, now contained -CNN
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 03:31 PM
Spain authorizes extradition of Briton who allegedly hacked Biden, Obama
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 03:28 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky warns against any delay of Western weapons supply
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 03:14 PM
Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia's Maluku province - geophysics agency
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 12:15 PM
Checkpoint guards thwart weapons smuggling to Palestinian Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 11:17 AM
Gov't to extend deadline for Yeminite olim to apply for compensation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 10:28 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 5 suspects of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 09:58 AM
US needs to work with China on balloon issue- Chinese foreign ministry
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 09:46 AM
Otzma Yehudit MK files complaint of sexual assault against policemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 08:27 AM
North Korea warns of unprecedented reply to US-South Korea drills
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 05:17 AM
California farm worker pleads not guilty to 7 murder counts
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 12:01 AM
Introduction of draft UN resolution on Israel's settlements 'unhelpful'
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 10:13 PM
US Senator Fetterman checks into hospital for severe depression
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 09:34 PM
Biden says unidentified objects likely tied to benign purpose
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 09:32 PM
US health teams head to Ohio after train derailment, White House says
By REUTERS
02/16/2023 09:04 PM
