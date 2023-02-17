A French court on Friday found three members of a far-right French group guilty of conspiring to prepare an act of terrorism in a trial over a violent plot against President Emmanuel Macron during dating back to 2018.

The Paris criminal court handed the three men sentences ranging from three to four years in jail, with one to two years suspended each.

A fourth man was sentenced to suspended six months in prison for having possessed a weapon. The other accused were released.

The 13 accused -- members of the Facegroup group "Les Barjols", made up of 11 men and two women, aged between 26 and 66 -- have been on trial since Jan. 17.

Prosecutors have said members of the group planned to attack the president with a knife during a World War One memorial ceremony in eastern France in November 2018.