BREAKING NEWS

China warns US to suffer 'consequences' if it escalates balloon incident

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 12:02

China warned the United States on Sunday it would "bear all the consequences" if it escalated the controversy over a Chinese balloon that the US military shot down this month.

Beijing will "follow through to the end" in the event "the US insists on taking advantage of the issue," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

A US military jet on Feb. 4 shot down what Washington calls a Chinese spy balloon after it had crossed North America. Beijing says it was an errant weather-monitoring craft.

China's statement followed a meeting between top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Indictment to be filed against man suspected of raping Gadera woman
By Jerusalem Post Staff
02/19/2023 11:35 AM
Russia tells Macron: don't forget Napoleon when discussing regime change
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 10:53 AM
New bill proposes to require 75% Knesset vote to impeach prime minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 10:52 AM
Kremlin scolds United States for casting Crimea as legitimate target
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 10:34 AM
Japan, US likely to hold military drill as early as Sunday - media
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 08:55 AM
North Korea confirms it tested ICBM on Saturday
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 12:13 AM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Central Turkey - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 09:46 PM
Russian attack on Ukraine emboldened North Korea - South Korean minister
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 07:43 PM
Brief crowd panic occurs in Paris after man commits suicide
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 06:50 PM
US condemns North Korean ballistic missile launch
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 05:10 PM
UN allocates $250 mln for crises like famine threat in Africa
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 02:30 PM
Nuclear escalation with Iran must be avoided - German foreign minister
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 02:25 PM
Seven injured in car crash in Golan Heights
By Walla!
02/18/2023 02:23 PM
Harris says "troubled" that China has deepened relationship with Russia
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 02:15 PM
Estonia to order munitions in one of its largest military purchases
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 12:27 PM
