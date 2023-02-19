Bennett's case against rabbi who claimed mother isn't Jewish thrown out

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett's civil case against Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi, who falsely claimed that Bennett's mother Myrna is not Jewish, was shut down by the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Sunday, Maariv reported.

A Tel Aviv judge decided to dismiss the case after Bennett failed to mention his mother's ID number, as well as both of their places of residence, in the lawsuit against the rabbi. The court ordered the former prime minister to file an amended lawsuit that would include the missing information.