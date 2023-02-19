IDF foils arms smuggling from Lebanese border into Israel

The IDF foiled an attempted smuggling of some 150,000 shekels' worth of weaponry and ammunition from Lebanon into Israel early on Sunday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Israeli security forces identified a potential smuggling attempt near Arab el-Aramsha, on Israel's northern border with Lebanon. Flanked by forces from Israel Police's northern border unit, troops arrived at the scene and arrested one suspect before confiscating four pistols and an unspecified number of clips.

The suspect along with the weaponry was brought to Israel Police for further interrogation.