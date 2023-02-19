Israel to deny Jewish entry to Temple Mount during Ramadan - report

Israel is expected to limit Jewish pilgrimage to the Temple Mount during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, KAN News reported on Sunday evening.

As per the report, a discussion was held among senior officials in the political echelon, in which defense establishment officials requested to deny Jews entry to the Temple Mount during the final 10 days of Ramadan, as was done in previous years.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposed the decision, the report noted, citing a source involved in the discussions.

This is a developing story.