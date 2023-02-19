The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IAEA says in discussions with Iran after report of enrichment

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 23:09

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84% purity, which is close to weapons grade.

"The IAEA is aware of recent media reports relating to uranium enrichment levels in Iran," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter. "The IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent Agency verification activities and will inform the IAEA Board of Governors as appropriate."

IDF arrests man trying to cross Gaza border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 10:15 PM
Israel to deny Jewish entry to Temple Mount during Ramadan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 09:51 PM
Turkey's death toll exceeds 41,000 after earthquakes
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 09:37 PM
United States to provide $100m. more for Turkey, Syria quake aid
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 06:25 PM
IDF foils arms smuggling from Lebanese border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 05:59 PM
Bennett's case against rabbi who claimed mother isn't Jewish thrown out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 05:45 PM
Palestinian brother of City of David terrorist indicted by Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 04:25 PM
Police arrest man who allegedly used 10-year-olds to deliver drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 02:30 PM
Kremlin says West not willing to engage in Ukraine peace efforts
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 01:24 PM
China warns US to suffer 'consequences' if it escalates balloon incident
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 12:02 PM
Indictment to be filed against man suspected of raping Gadera woman
By Jerusalem Post Staff
02/19/2023 11:35 AM
Kremlin scolds United States for casting Crimea as legitimate target
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 10:34 AM
Japan, US likely to hold military drill as early as Sunday - media
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 08:55 AM
North Korea confirms it tested ICBM on Saturday
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 12:13 AM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Central Turkey - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 09:46 PM
