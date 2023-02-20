Jerusalem bombing terrorist's house to be demolished

The IDF announced its intention to destroy the home of the terrorist who carried out the bombing attack at two bus stops in Jerusalem.

On November 23, 2022, the terrorist carried out an attack at two locations in Jerusalem, when he placed and activated explosive devices at bus stops at the entrance to the city and at Ramot Junction.

As a result of the explosion, the late Aryeh Shechopek and the late Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada were murdered.

The family of the terrorist was given the opportunity to submit a claim in relation to the demolition.