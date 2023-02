A group of protesters attempted to break through the barricades in front of the Knesset building on Monday evening, just as the debate around the judicial reforms was scheduled to start inside the plenum. They were prevented from breaking through by police forces, KAN News reported.

Meanwhile, inside the Knesset, security guards forcibly removed protesters from the plenum observation gallery, after they entered it illegally and beat against the glass walls separating them from the plenary area.