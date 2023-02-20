Turkish earthquake felt in Israel, Home Front Command confirms

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck the Turkish-Syrian border region was felt across northern and central Israel on Monday evening, the IDF Home Front Command confirmed.

At Ben-Gurion Airport, landings were canceled in the minutes after the earthquake in order to check the runways and make sure there was no damage that would endanger the planes. This is a standard procedure in such cases.

At the time of the earthquake, a plane from Frankfurt, Germany was on approach to land and was asked to wait. Shortly after, the airport returned to regular service.

The report came hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Turkey that Washington would help "for as long as it takes" after devastating, deadly earthquakes in the same region two weeks ago.