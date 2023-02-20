The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
World order depends on events in Ukraine, Zelensky says

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 23:21

A world order based on rules and humanity depends on how events play out in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

"It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kyiv by US President Joe Biden.

Zelensky said defence and other needs for putting an end to Russian aggression this year were already well known, including by Ukraine's partners.

"All it takes is resolve," he said. "Today, I saw such resolve from President Biden and the United States of America."



