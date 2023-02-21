The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine - UN

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 11:35

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 11:36

More than 8,000 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, the UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday.

The new toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally of 7,199 killed since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, the UN report said. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.

The UN human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said it expects the real toll to be "considerably higher" than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.



Belarus says Ukraine army groups massed at border, risking its security
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 10:46 AM
Arrest made in Bedouin town for illegal weapons possession
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 09:30 AM
Palestinian media reports IDF exchange of fire in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 07:29 AM
Taiwan is bolstering military exchanges with US, President Tsai says
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 06:06 AM
China unveils Global Security Initiative paper -Xinhua news agency
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 04:15 AM
Japan finance minister: G7 to discuss steps on Ukraine war
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 03:59 AM
Groundwater carries radiation risk for N. Korean cities near nuke site
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 03:58 AM
China deeply worried about escalation of Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 03:53 AM
US President Biden lands in Polish capital Warsaw
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 12:22 AM
US says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 12:00 AM
World order depends on events in Ukraine, Zelensky says
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 11:21 PM
Burkina Faso: Armed assailants kidnapped around 50 women on Jan. 12, 13
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 09:03 PM
Over 30 countries vow support for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 08:41 PM
'Rust' prosecutors downgrade Alec Baldwin's manslaughter charges - NYT
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 07:54 PM
Develop vaccines for all animal influenza strain - WHO chief scientist
By REUTERS
02/20/2023 07:40 PM
