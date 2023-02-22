The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Six dead, including two children, in Moscow's hotel fire

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 01:35

Six people have died, including two children, after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Moscow's centre, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said late on Tuesday.

Nine people were injured in the fire and 200 were evacuated from the building, which houses a hotel, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging platform.

The fire was extinguished just before midnight (2100 GMT) and room-by-room inspection was carried out.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Telegram they had opened a criminal case into the cause of the fire, which broke out on the fifth floor of the building.

The 41-year-old building in Moscow's Tagansky district houses the MKM hotel on the lower floors as well as apartments converted from a previous hostel on the upper floors, Russian agencies reported.

Russia's TASS agency reported, citing an unnamed emergency services official, that arson was the preliminary cause.

Biden says Norfolk Southern should clean up Ohio train derailment
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 01:34 AM
Russia 'manipulated' truth of MH17 disaster, says 'Iron Butterflies' dir
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 01:08 AM
Police forcibly disperse violent protesters in Jerusalem
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/22/2023 01:00 AM
Zelensky: Ukrainian forces holding front line despite mass pressure
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 11:56 PM
26-year-old stabbed, seriously injured in Kiryat Yam
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/21/2023 11:23 PM
September 11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank assets - US judge
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 08:34 PM
Biden says US will announce new sanctions against Russia this week
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 07:05 PM
Netanyahu: Negotiations must be held, without preconditions, on reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 06:23 PM
Erdogan says will hold to account those responsible for quake deaths
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 03:09 PM
Hi-tech workers demonstrate in the streets of Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 12:55 PM
Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death - Mizan
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 12:04 PM
Operation Break the Wave: 11 people arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 11:58 AM
More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine - UN
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 11:35 AM
Belarus says Ukraine army groups massed at border, risking its security
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 10:46 AM
Arrest made in Bedouin town for illegal weapons possession
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 09:30 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by