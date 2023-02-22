Netanyahu to Likud MKs: Stop commenting on Bank of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed members of the Likud to stop intervening or commenting on the Bank of Israel governor's decision to raise Israel's interest by 0.5% earlier this week, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The Bank of Israel's independence is a central tenet of the financial policy that the prime minister is leading, and nothing will change this," the spokesperson said.

The announcement came after Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was criticized on Tuesday after asking that the government take steps to prevent the further rise in Israel's interest rates.