Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres will meet to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine as the UN Security Council meets this week amid the one-year mark of Russia's invasion, the US State Department said in a statement.

Blinken, while at the UNSC meeting in New York Thursday and Friday, "will underscore US commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and call upon the international community to endorse UN actions that will help secure a just and durable peace in Ukraine," the department said.