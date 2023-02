Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar, commander of the Israeli Air Force, landed in Morocco on Tuesday and is set to meet on Thursday morning with the commander of the Moroccan Air Force, General El Abed Alaoui Bouhamid, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The two will visit a series of Moroccan air force bases with the goal of strengthening ties between the two militaries.

Maj.-Gen. Bar is accompanied by several other air force commanders.