Israeli state attorney's org. threatens judicial reform strike

The State Attorney's Organization, which represents approximately 1,100 Israeli attorneys in the public sector, announced on Wednesday evening that, in light of the teachers' strike scheduled for Thursday, all attorneys will participate in a "warning strike" and report to work on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The organization's protest is against the preliminary reading of a bill that will separate the prosecutor's office and the Justice Ministry, and establish a new judicial body that will be given similar responsibilities to prosecutors and report to the Justice Ministry.