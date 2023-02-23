Multi-year plan for IDF, security system announced

A multi-year plan for the security system and the IDF within the framework of the state budget was agreed upon and announced in a joint statement by the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief of Staff, early on Thursday morning.

The agreement will regulate issues related to mandatory service, the strengthening and arming of the Israel Defense Forces, the permanent service model, the salary of permanent personnel and pensions, among other issues.

This is the first multi-year plan since 2015, allowing the IDF and the country to prepare for the expected challenges in the coming years.