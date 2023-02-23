The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Ukrainian shelling kills three ambulance workers, says Russian-installed official

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 15:56

Three ambulance workers trying to evacuate people from their homes in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine were killed by Ukrainian shelling on Thursday, a Russian-installed official in the region said.

The medical team had gone in to rescue civilians after a first wave of Ukrainian shelling when Kyiv's forces started firing again and they were hit, Russian news agency TASS reported, saying a number of other medical workers had been injured in the same attack.

Dmitry Gartsev, the Russian-installed head of the local health ministry, said on his Telegram channel that doctors were fighting to save the life of a fourth ambulance worker.

Reuters could not verify the fatalities. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities, who say Russian forces have killed thousands of people in similar attacks on civilian areas and that their own armed forces are trying to seize back control of Ukrainian territory.



Brazil downpours leave at least 49 killed, death toll expected to rise
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 03:41 PM
Suspect confesses to killing Polina Weisman over financial dispute
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 03:31 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Salta, Argentina
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 03:28 PM
Three children lightly injured in West Bank rock throwing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 03:18 PM
Israel Police disarm explosive hidden in Rosh Ha'ayin playground
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 02:28 PM
EU Commission staff told to remove TikTok from phones, EU industry chief
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 12:49 PM
Germany concerned by civilian casualties in West Bank clash - ministry
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 12:34 PM
Czech government agrees further military aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 11:49 AM
Indictment filed against 13-year-old who murdered Border Police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 10:18 AM
Russia possibly preparing for offensive in eastern Ukraine's Vuhledar
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 09:14 AM
Guards thwart stabbing at entrance to Ma'ale Adumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 07:45 AM
IDF intercepts rocket attack on Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 04:03 AM
IDF intercepts rocket attack on Sderot and neighboring towns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 04:01 AM
China reports magnitude 7.3 earthquake near border with Tajikistan
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 03:37 AM
Multi-year plan for IDF, security system announced
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 01:45 AM
