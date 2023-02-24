The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Britain is confident China wants Ukraine conflict resolved - defense secretary

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 09:52

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the notion that China could supply arms to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine would not help resolve the conflict, an outcome he was confident China wanted.

"It can't help the peace if China effectively supplies the one nation that has broken the international law on the sovereignty of Ukraine and been inflicting war crimes," Wallace told Sky News on Friday when asked about reports China could supply weapons to Russia.

"But I'm also confident that China is pretty clear that it wants this (war) to stop," he added.

Man found dead in Jerusalem apartment after smell alerts neighbors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2023 09:47 AM
UK issues export bans on every item used by Russia in war
By REUTERS
02/24/2023 09:12 AM
Police arrest suspect of sexual abuse near J'lem Central Station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2023 09:01 AM
Russia's Wagner claims control of Ukrainian village near Bakhmut
By REUTERS
02/24/2023 08:38 AM
Cambodia reports death of 11-year-old girl from bird flu
By REUTERS
02/24/2023 03:12 AM
Canada to support Iranian temporary residents, citing protest crackdown
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 11:56 PM
Gunshots heard in Or Yehuda residential area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 10:31 PM
One person seriously injured in stone throwing near Givat Assaf
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 08:43 PM
Gov't only interesting in saving money - Ben-Gvir derides budget meeting
By MATAN WASSERMAN/MAARIV
02/23/2023 07:21 PM
Schools to reopen tomorrow, municipal strike to continue until Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 05:44 PM
Ukraine-China meeting 'would be desirable' - Zelensky
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 04:59 PM
Four Ramla teachers sentenced to prison for toddler abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 04:36 PM
Ukrainian shelling kills three ambulance workers
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 03:56 PM
Brazil downpours leave at least 49 killed, death toll expected to rise
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 03:41 PM
Suspect confesses to killing Polina Weisman over financial dispute
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 03:31 PM
