Two Palestinians shot, seriously injured by settlers in West Bank

Two Palestinians were shot and seriously injured by settlers in the West Bank village of Qusra, according to a KAN report citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Settlers descended towards the village after Palestinians burned tires near the Esh Kodesh outpost next to Shilo and the groups began throwing stones at each other. During the event, settlers fired shots and injured two Palestinians, a security source confirmed.

The IDF stated: "After receiving a report of violent friction between Palestinians and Israeli citizens near the village of Qusra in the Binyamin Brigade area, an IDF force arrived at the scene. The soldiers used means to disperse crowds. The claim about Palestinians who were evacuated to a hospital from gunshot wounds is known."