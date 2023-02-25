Israeli forces foil smuggling of drugs worth 2m. shekels from Lebanon

Israeli security forces conducted a NIS 2 million drug bust earlier on Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Following the identification of two suspects attempting to smuggle drugs into Israel from Lebanon through the Bedouin village of Arab el-Aramsha, IDF combat officers along with Israel Police forces seized some 48 kg. of drugs worth some NIS 2 million.

תצפיות צה"ל זיהו מוקדם יותר היום שני חשודים שניסו להבריח סמים לשטח ישראל משטח לבנון בסמוך לכפר עראמשה שבמרחב חטיבה 300 >> pic.twitter.com/CNKpOttUXa — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 25, 2023

One of the suspects was detained and transferred to Israel Police for further interrogation.