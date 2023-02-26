Israel's social workers threaten to strike over salaries

Israel's Union of Social Workers announced on Sunday that, because the Finance Ministry has not kept its commitment to devote NIS 200 million to reforming social workers' salaries, they will hold demonstrations throughout the country followed by a general strike if their demands are not met.

The Chairman of the Union of Social Workers, Attorney Inbal Harmoni, said in a statement: "The Finance Ministry and the entire government of Israel [negated] the salary increase that was signed and agreed upon with us.

"In the coming days, we will disrupt all social services throughout the country until a complete shutdown [is achieved] and [stage] demonstrations throughout the country."