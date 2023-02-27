The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

SpaceX, NASA postpone launch of space station crew in final minutes

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 08:49

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 10:00

NASA and SpaceX early on Monday postponed the launch of two US astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates crewmate minutes before they were due to lift off from Florida on a flight to the International Space Station.

The US space agency and SpaceX, the private rocket company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, cited a technical glitch concerning the flow of ignition fluid used to help start the spacecraft's engines.

The countdown had seemed to be progressing smoothly until about two and a half minutes before blastoff, when NASA announced on its live webcast that the launch of the four crew members on a six-month science mission would be postponed.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule had been scheduled for liftoff at 1:45 a.m. EST (0645 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The first backup launch opportunity for the mission was set for early Tuesday, about 24 hours from the initial attempt to get the rocket off the ground.

Neither NASA nor SpaceX immediately said how long it might actually take before they would be ready to try again. Eleventh-hour launch scrubs are fairly routine in the highly complex and risky endeavor of human spaceflight.

Had Monday's launch been a success, it was expected to take the crew about 25 hoursto reach their destination at the International Space Station (ISS), a laboratory orbiting about 250 miles (420 km) above Earth.

Designated Crew 6, the mission will carry the sixth long-duration ISS team that NASA has flown aboard SpaceX since Musk's California-based company began sending American astronauts to orbit in May 2020.

Unexplained explosions around Russian-occupied Mariupol since Tuesday
By MICHAEL STARR
02/27/2023 09:48 AM
300th Russian warplane shot down, claims Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
02/27/2023 09:37 AM
China says it will take resolute countermeasures to US sanctions
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 09:19 AM
Police arrest Bet Shemesh man suspected of sexually abusing minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 09:10 AM
Extra Givati battalion to reinforce West Bank troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 08:12 AM
Israel's social workers threaten to strike over salaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 07:31 PM
Parents of Huwara terror victims to donate sons' organs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 07:23 PM
First El Al flight through Saudi-Omani corridor set for Sunday
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 02:20 PM
China should be judged by its actions, not words - German defense min.
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 01:32 PM
Israeli ex-diplomat Yaakov Kedmi sanctioned due to Russia ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 11:36 AM
More than 30 dead, more than 40 survivors in Italy migrant shipwreck
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 10:05 AM
IDF shoots at suspects throwing Molotov cocktails on Route 443
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 08:34 AM
Hong Kong police arrest three after model found dismembered in fridge
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 07:28 AM
Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 05:00 AM
Shot fired at Yair Farm settlement, suspected gunman arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 02:06 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by