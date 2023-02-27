Unexplained explosions around Russian-occupied Mariupol since Tuesday

For a week pro-Russian officials have been reporting unexplained explosions of military assets in Russian-occupied Mariupol, the UK Defense Ministry said in a Monday morning intelligence briefing.

UK intelligence has counted at least 14 explosion reports since Tuesday around Mariupol, which it says is almost 80 kilometers away from the front lines.

Sites caught in explosions include an ammo cache at an airport, two fuel deports, and a makeshift military base.

"Russia will likely be concerned that unexplained explosions are occurring in a zone it had probably previously assessed as beyond the range of routine Ukrainian strike capabilities," assessed the UK Defense Ministry. "Although widely devastated earlier in the war, Mariupol is important to Russia because it is the largest city Russia captured in 2022 that it still controls, and sits on a key logistics route."