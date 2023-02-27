The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Unexplained explosions around Russian-occupied Mariupol since Tuesday

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 09:48

For a week pro-Russian officials have been reporting unexplained explosions of military assets in Russian-occupied Mariupol, the UK Defense Ministry said in a Monday morning intelligence briefing.

UK intelligence has counted at least 14 explosion reports since Tuesday around Mariupol, which it says is almost 80 kilometers away from the front lines.

Sites caught in explosions include an ammo cache at an airport, two fuel deports, and a makeshift military base.

"Russia will likely be concerned that unexplained explosions are occurring in a zone it had probably previously assessed as beyond the range of routine Ukrainian strike capabilities," assessed the UK Defense Ministry. "Although widely devastated earlier in the war, Mariupol is important to Russia because it is the largest city Russia captured in 2022 that it still controls, and sits on a key logistics route."



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
300th Russian warplane shot down, claims Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
02/27/2023 09:37 AM
China says it will take resolute countermeasures to US sanctions
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 09:19 AM
Police arrest Bet Shemesh man suspected of sexually abusing minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 09:10 AM
SpaceX, NASA postpone launch of space station crew in final minutes
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 08:49 AM
Extra Givati battalion to reinforce West Bank troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 08:12 AM
Israel's social workers threaten to strike over salaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 07:31 PM
Parents of Huwara terror victims to donate sons' organs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 07:23 PM
First El Al flight through Saudi-Omani corridor set for Sunday
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 02:20 PM
China should be judged by its actions, not words - German defense min.
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 01:32 PM
Israeli ex-diplomat Yaakov Kedmi sanctioned due to Russia ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 11:36 AM
More than 30 dead, more than 40 survivors in Italy migrant shipwreck
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 10:05 AM
IDF shoots at suspects throwing Molotov cocktails on Route 443
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 08:34 AM
Hong Kong police arrest three after model found dismembered in fridge
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 07:28 AM
Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 05:00 AM
Shot fired at Yair Farm settlement, suspected gunman arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 02:06 AM
