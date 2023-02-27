The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

UN rights chief warns of backsliding on global freedoms

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 10:47

The United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk warned on Monday that human rights gains made in recent decades were being reined back and even reversed, citing Russia's "senseless" invasion of Ukraine as a current example of oppression.

"Much of the progress made over decades is being reined back and even reversed in some parts...," High Commissioner Turk said in a speech on the opening day of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva attended by more than 100 ministers and heads of state.

He called for countries to work to overcome their differences and create a "new worldwide consensus on human rights."

5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 11:10 AM
Unexplained explosions around Russian-occupied Mariupol since Tuesday
By MICHAEL STARR
02/27/2023 09:48 AM
300th Russian warplane shot down, claims Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
02/27/2023 09:37 AM
China says it will take resolute countermeasures to US sanctions
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 09:19 AM
Police arrest Bet Shemesh man suspected of sexually abusing minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 09:10 AM
SpaceX, NASA postpone launch of space station crew in final minutes
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 08:49 AM
Extra Givati battalion to reinforce West Bank troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 08:12 AM
Israel's social workers threaten to strike over salaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 07:31 PM
Parents of Huwara terror victims to donate sons' organs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 07:23 PM
First El Al flight through Saudi-Omani corridor set for Sunday
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 02:20 PM
China should be judged by its actions, not words - German defense min.
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 01:32 PM
Israeli ex-diplomat Yaakov Kedmi sanctioned due to Russia ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 11:36 AM
More than 30 dead, more than 40 survivors in Italy migrant shipwreck
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 10:05 AM
IDF shoots at suspects throwing Molotov cocktails on Route 443
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 08:34 AM
Hong Kong police arrest three after model found dismembered in fridge
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 07:28 AM
