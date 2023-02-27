The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin says China's Ukraine peace plan should be analyzed in detail

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 11:50

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 12:42

The Kremlin said on Monday that a Chinese peace plan on Ukraine that urges both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons should be analyzed in detail, taking the interests of all sides into account.

China, which declared a "no limits" alliance with Russia shortly before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine a year ago, called for a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday, touting its own peace plan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any such initiatives that might bring peace closer were worthy of attention.

"We are paying a great deal of attention to the plan of our Chinese friends," Peskov told reporters on Monday. "Of course, the details need to be painstakingly analyzed taking into account the interests of all the different sides. This is a very long and intense process."

He said Russia was continuing to prosecute what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and for now didn't see any signs suggesting a peaceful resolution could be achieved.

Peskov declined to comment on a US media report that China was considering transferring drones to Russia.

Beijing has refused to condemn Russia's actions, most recently at a weekend meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Russia 'not responsible nuclear power' for suspending START treaty - US
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 12:52 PM
5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 11:10 AM
UN rights chief warns of backsliding on global freedoms
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 10:47 AM
Unexplained explosions around Russian-occupied Mariupol since Tuesday
By MICHAEL STARR
02/27/2023 09:48 AM
China says it will take resolute countermeasures to US sanctions
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 09:19 AM
Police arrest Bet Shemesh man suspected of sexually abusing minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 09:10 AM
SpaceX, NASA postpone launch of space station crew in final minutes
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 08:49 AM
Extra Givati battalion to reinforce West Bank troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 08:12 AM
Israel's social workers threaten to strike over salaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 07:31 PM
Parents of Huwara terror victims to donate sons' organs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 07:23 PM
First El Al flight through Saudi-Omani corridor set for Sunday
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 02:20 PM
China should be judged by its actions, not words - German defense min.
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 01:32 PM
Israeli ex-diplomat Yaakov Kedmi sanctioned due to Russia ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 11:36 AM
More than 30 dead, more than 40 survivors in Italy migrant shipwreck
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 10:05 AM
IDF shoots at suspects throwing Molotov cocktails on Route 443
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 08:34 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by