Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the new START nuclear arms control treaty shows it is not a responsible nuclear partner, a US official said on Monday at the United Nations disarmament conference in Geneva.

"Only a few days ago, President (Vladimir) Putin announced that Russia was unilaterally suspending the implementation of the New START treaty. Russia is once again showing the world that it is not a responsible nuclear power," said Bonnie Jenkins, US Under-Secretary for Arms Control and International Security.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with the United States "irresponsible."

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva, Baerbock said Putin, who announced the suspension last week, should be urged to return to the treaty.