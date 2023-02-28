House committee to probe EPA response to Ohio derailment

he House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Monday it is opening an inquiry into the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) actions following the Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio derailment of a Norfolk Southern NSC.N operated train.

The Republicans on the committee sought "documents and communications that describe EPA’s role in responding to the derailment, the decision-making process supporting the controlled vent and burn, the steps implemented to ensure surrounding communities’ safety (and) the types of monitoring employed to assess environmental quality."

The members asked for an EPA response by March 13.