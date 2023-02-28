The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
House committee to probe EPA response to Ohio derailment

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 00:03

he House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Monday it is opening an inquiry into the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) actions following the Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio derailment of a Norfolk Southern NSC.N operated train.

The Republicans on the committee sought "documents and communications that describe EPA’s role in responding to the derailment, the decision-making process supporting the controlled vent and burn, the steps implemented to ensure surrounding communities’ safety (and) the types of monitoring employed to assess environmental quality."

The members asked for an EPA response by March 13.

Russia will not resume START talks until Washington listens to Moscow
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:23 AM
Shots fired at Israeli vehicle near Tapuah village, no casualties
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
02/27/2023 10:12 PM
Yoav Gallant hires new interim Army Radio chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 09:34 PM
Earthquake strikes El Salvador
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 09:07 PM
Polio case suspected in northern Israel - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 08:34 PM
Israelis protest settler pogrom in Huwara, block Tel Aviv main roads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 07:27 PM
Clashes in Huwara resume, two stun grenades thrown - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 04:29 PM
Canada targets IRGC, law enforcement officials in fresh Iran sanctions
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 04:24 PM
Teen arrested by Israel Police for threatening to harm Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 03:53 PM
Police arrest 4 teens suspected of setting fire to principal's car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 01:38 PM
Russia 'not responsible nuclear power' for suspending START treaty - US
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 12:52 PM
Kremlin says China's Ukraine peace plan should be analyzed in detail
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 11:50 AM
UN rights chief warns of backsliding on global freedoms
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 10:47 AM
China says it will take resolute countermeasures to US sanctions
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 09:19 AM
Police arrest Bet Shemesh man suspected of sexually abusing minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 09:10 AM
