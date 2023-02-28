The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Shooter critically injures one, himself near German primary school - police

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 11:05

Updated: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 11:27

A shooter critically injured one person near a German primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche on Tuesday before critically injuring himself with the weapon, a police spokesperson in the city of Osnabrueck said.

Both the shooter and the victim were brought to a hospital by helicopter and are receiving medical treatment, the spokesperson said, adding that witnesses to the incident were being interviewed and there was no longer any danger to the public.

The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, a police spokesperson in Bramsche said.

Witnesses informed the police at around 7.30 a.m. (0630 GMT), mass-circulation daily Bild reported.

Russian court fines Wikipedia over 'fake information'
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 11:34 AM
Migrant shipwreck death toll up to 64-Reuters witnesses
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 10:50 AM
One dead, three injured after gas canister explodes in Pisgat Ze'ev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 10:44 AM
China says US overstretching concept of national security on TikTok ban
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 09:33 AM
EU calls for Israelis, Palestinians to 'end the cycle of violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 09:18 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Eight terror suspects arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 08:12 AM
Moscow accuses US of preparing 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 07:14 AM
US Marshals Service suffers 'major' security breach - NBC News
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 04:31 AM
Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI rival
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 03:08 AM
Knesset approves abolition of tax on disposable utensils
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 02:47 AM
N. Korea's Kim orders 'fundamental transformation' of agriculture
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 02:05 AM
ACLU urges US lawmakers not to ban TikTok
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 01:10 AM
Japan's ispace on track for late April touchdown attempt
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:44 AM
Tesla, Musk sued by shareholders over self-driving safety claims
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:40 AM
Russia will not resume START talks until Washington listens to Moscow
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:23 AM
