Colin Kahl, the US under secretary of defense for policy, described the front line in Ukraine on Tuesday as a "grinding slog" and said he did not expect Russia to be able to make significant territorial gains in the near term.

"So you may see small portions of territory change hands in the coming weeks and months. I do not think that there's anything I see that suggests the Russians can sweep across Ukraine and make significant territorial gains anytime in the next year or so," Kahl told a House of Representatives hearing.