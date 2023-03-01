Several Jewish settlers who are suspected of involvement in the Huwara riots earlier this week were arrested in the West Bank overnight, Israel Police reported on Wednesday morning.

The six suspects, four adults and two minors, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in public disturbances, arson, assault, and damaging property in the Palestinian town of Huwara.

The settler attacks occurred overnight on Sunday following a terror attack in which two Jewish brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv were killed.