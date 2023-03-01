Ex-Shin Bet chief: Security forces must listen to High Court over gov't

Former Shin Bet Chief Yoram Cohen on Wednesday said that if the current government goes against a ruling of the High Court of Justice, the security forces must listen to the judiciary over the executive branch.

Speaking at the INSS conference, Cohen said, "if the government ignores the High Court, then the heads of the defense establishment all grew up within the system. They were educated with a commitment to the state. They respect the independence of the court and of the attorney-general."

"They understand the game of action and omission and the rules of the game. They are bound to the authority of the government on day-to-day issues, but they will not break the law based on orders from the political echelon," adding this would be forbidden.

Cohen said that "if the directing minister or the Knesset does something and the court says it's illegal. They need to listen to the High Court. This is not connected to one government or another or any single specific issue. The court interprets and explains the laws."

Cohen may support administrative detention

The former Shin Bet chief also said that he would support using administrative detention against Jews in the West Bank who currently commit violence against Palestinians and destabilize the area if they are dangerous but cannot be criminally indicted.

Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Further, he said, "I sent Jews to administrative detention" after a Jewish terror attack on Palestinians at Duma in 2015 and that he also approved "interrogating Jewish terrorists like we interrogate Palestinian terrorists."