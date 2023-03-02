The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US not providing Ukraine with intel on targets inside Russia- Pentagon

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 21:05

The United States is not providing Ukraine with intelligence for targets inside Russia, the Pentagon said on Thursday, calling the Russian accusations "nonsense."

"I don't have any information in regards to whether or not the Ukrainians have conducted these type of operations, I'd refer you to them," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters.

"I can say definitively that the notion of the US providing intelligence or information to the Ukrainians to target locations inside Russia is nonsense. We are not at war with Russia, nor do we seek war with Russia," Ryder added

No expectation of more formal senior-level dialog with Russia near-term
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 10:06 PM
US alarmed by criminal charges in Tunisia after embassy staff contact
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 09:50 PM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Azzun - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 09:26 PM
US House Ethics Committee opens probe of Republican congressman Santos
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 09:17 PM
US defense secretary to visit Middle East
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 08:45 PM
Three more cases of polio found in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 08:03 PM
8 settlers suspected of involvement in Huwara pogrom released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 07:00 PM
US targets Iranian shipping, petrochemical companies with new sanctions
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 05:38 PM
IDF arrests Palestinian who infiltrated from northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 04:41 PM
Bhutan reported outbreak of African swine fever in domestic pigs
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 04:24 PM
IAEA's Grossi to travel to Iran, seeking to give jolt on cooperation
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 04:11 PM
Man indicted for threatening protester in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 03:36 PM
Ford recalls 98,500 Ranger trucks over replacement airbag inflators
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 03:08 PM
Accident at Russian plane factory kills one, injures several
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 02:35 PM
NGO files complaint against officer who hurled stun grenade at protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 12:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by