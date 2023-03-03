The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles, expects full recovery

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 01:28

US Senator Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer for women in American politics who recently announced she will not seek re-election in 2024, said on Thursday she was receiving treatment for shingles in a California hospital.

Feinstein was diagnosed with the virus in February and is expected to make a full recovery, she said in an emailed statement shared by her office.

First elected to the Senate in 1992, Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress at 89.

"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month," the senator said.

Shingles typically develops in older adults who had chickenpox, or the varicella-zoster virus, when younger. Its hallmark is a painful rash that clears up within a month in most cases, but could sometimes lead to nerve pain that can linger for longer.

Feinstein's absence from the Senate, coupled with Democratic Senator John Fetterman's hospitalization for clinical depression, temporarily deprives the Democrats of their outright majority in the chamber. In their absence, Democrats and Republicans each have 49 seats in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris available to break ties.

Fetterman, who flipped a Republican-held seat in last November's midterm elections, is doing well and remains on a path to recovery, his office said on Monday.

Feinstein was the first woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco, the first woman to chair the Senate Judiciary Committee and now the longest-serving female senator.

Two men injured in violent incident near Kfar Yona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2023 12:21 AM
Fireworks shot at cars, molotov cocktails thrown in Route 55 confront
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 11:50 PM
Large explosion heard near Kolomna, southeast of Moscow - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 10:22 PM
No expectation of more formal senior-level dialog with Russia near-term
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 10:06 PM
US alarmed by criminal charges in Tunisia after embassy staff contact
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 09:50 PM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Azzun - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 09:26 PM
US House Ethics Committee opens probe of Republican congressman Santos
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 09:17 PM
US not providing Ukraine with intel on targets inside Russia- Pentagon
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 09:05 PM
US defense secretary to visit Middle East
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 08:45 PM
Three more cases of polio found in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 08:03 PM
8 settlers suspected of involvement in Huwara pogrom released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 07:00 PM
US targets Iranian shipping, petrochemical companies with new sanctions
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 05:38 PM
IDF arrests Palestinian who infiltrated from northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 04:41 PM
Bhutan reported outbreak of African swine fever in domestic pigs
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 04:24 PM
IAEA's Grossi to travel to Iran, seeking to give jolt on cooperation
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 04:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by