Gallant ignored Ben-Gvir, didn't return calls after settler arrests

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant didn't take National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's calls, after Gallant ordered that two suspects arrested in connection with the settler riots in Huwara be sent to administrative detention, KAN News reported on Friday evening.

Ben-Gvir complained against Gallant's decision in a conversation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but attempts to talk to Gallant failed after he did not respond.

Six other suspects that were arrested in connection with the same incident were released following an appeal to the Jerusalem District Court.