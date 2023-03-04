Qatari envoy to arrive at Gaza Strip on Monday - report

Qatari envoy Muhammad al-Emadi will arrive in Gaza on Monday, according to a Friday night report by Ynet citing Palestinian media.

Al-Emadi heads the Qatari committee for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and will hold meetings with local and international officials, the report said, and will monitor the progress of the projects overseen by the Qatari committee.

Al-Emadi was supposed to arrive in Gaza last Tuesday in order to try to prevent the security escalation by the Palestinian factions, but the visit was postponed.