European countries condemn Palestinian attacks, urge Israel to stop expanding settlements

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 4, 2023 11:45

Six European countries on Saturday condemned recent Palestinian militant attacks that killed Israeli citizens in the occupied West Bank and called on Israel to halt expansion of settlements there.

"We urge the Israeli government to reverse its recent decision to advance the construction of more than 7,000 settlement building units across the occupied West Bank and to legalize settlement outposts," Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Poland and Spain said in a joint statement.

On Friday, the European Union's envoy to the Palestinians called for accountability and for perpetrators to be brought to justice after a rampage by Israeli settlers in which a Palestinian was killed and dozens of houses, shops and cars were torched.

Russian defense minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:41 AM
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand - USGS
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:38 AM
UK says Ukraine forces under increasingly severe pressure in Bakhmut
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:31 AM
UN nuclear watchdog chief cites 'great expectations' in talks with Iran
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:28 AM
Light plane crashes in Negev, two killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 10:08 AM
Israeli lightly injured in West Bank shooting Saturday night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 09:02 AM
One dead, toddler seriously injured in car crash in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 08:46 AM
10 people injured in car accident in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 12:48 AM
Qatari envoy to arrive at Gaza Strip on Monday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 12:18 AM
Gallant ignored Ben-Gvir, didn't return calls after settler arrests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2023 09:08 PM
Iran calls UK Navy's report on seized Iranian arms 'fake news'
By REUTERS
03/03/2023 07:01 PM
UN rights chief: Israel minister inciting violence with Huwara statement
By REUTERS
03/03/2023 06:34 PM
Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement
By REUTERS
03/03/2023 04:44 PM
Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles, expects full recovery
By REUTERS
03/03/2023 01:28 AM
Two men injured in violent incident near Kfar Yona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2023 12:21 AM
