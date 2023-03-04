ElAl Boeing 787 lands safely after emergency landing

An ElAL Boeing 787 flight that took off to Tokyo at 10:05 P.M. on Saturday night was forced to return to Ben-Gurion Airport ten minutes after takeoff because of technical issues, according to the Israeli Airports Authority.

The flight landed back at Ben-Gurion airport at approximately 11:10 P.M. on Saturday night, with no reported injuries to crew or passengers.

The airport prepared for an emergency landing, and intensive care units were dispatched to the area in case medical attention was needed.

After emptying the fuel tank over the ocean in order to reduce landing weight, the flight was expected to land at a slightly higher speed than usual, but there was no projected danger to passengers and crew.